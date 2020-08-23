Nepal logs one more COVID-19 fatality, death toll reaches 150

THT Online

KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, on Sunday.

A 68-year-old, who had been admitted at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, died in course of treatment at the hospital facility, on Sunday evening, according to the Hospital.

It has been learnt that the patient was a resident of Dharan sub-metropolitan City-8 in Sunsari and had been admitted at the hospital following health complications including excessive coughing, fever and respiratory issues on August 14.

Furthermore, the patient had underlying health conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes and respiratory complications.

The body of the deceased is being managed as per the prescribed measures.

