Nepal received India’s diplomatic note on the country’s new map last month, says NA panel

KATHMANDU, JULY 9
The Government of India had sent a diplomatic note to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the Government of Nepal published a new political and administrative map of the country, depicting Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as the country’s territories.
Chair of the Delegated Rights Management and Government Assurance Committee of the National Assembly, Narayan Bidari told THT that Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told his committee that New Delhi had, on June 24, sent a diplomatic note to Nepal, protesting the depiction of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as Nepal’s territories. India has political and administrative control over these territories and claims as its own.
Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal had, on May 20, issued Nepal’s new political and administrative map depicting Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani areas as Nepal’s territories. Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani have been depicted in the country’s emblem after both the Houses of the Parliament recently passed the constitution amendment bill. Neither MoFA nor the Indian government said anything about India’s protest note on Nepal’s map. The day Nepal published the new map, Spokesperson for India’s MEA Anurag Srivastava, had issued a statement, terming Nepal’s move a unilateral act not based on historical facts and evidence. “Nepal’s publication of a new political map including Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura is cartographic assertion and contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue,” read the statement.
Bidari said MoFA officials told the NA panel that MoFA sent multiple letters to India seeking a dialogue to resolve the issue but Indian authorities did not set a timetable for the dialogue. Bidari said India’s letter came after the NA panel sought reply from MoFA as to what development activities the government was trying to carry out in Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani areas.
The government took the step to issue new political map and amend the constitution to depict Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in the national emblem after Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh inaugurated through video conference the link road from Pithauragadh, Uttarakhand to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet Autonomous Region of China via Lipulekh.
MoFA had handed over a diplomatic note to Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, protesting India’s unilateral act of opening the link road via Nepali territories.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
RAUTAHAT, JULY 8 Ninety-two percent COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and returned home in Rautahat, the district that tops the province in COVID-19 infections. As per data, 1,246 India returnees from India and abroad have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the district. “We Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 8 The intra-party feud in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) seems to have trickled to the district level in Saptari as two different factions were at odds over holding a support rally in favour of the Prime Minister and party Co-chair KP Sharma Oli. After a faction of the party l Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 8 A person who was reported dead during treatment returned home yesterday after recovery. Relatives of the patient had vandalised the local Chitwan Medical College blaming the hospital’s sheer negligence for the death. However, Ashish BK, 18, of the Bharatpur metropolis, who Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 8 A pedestrian was killed when a vehicle knocked him down at Khahare of Bharatpur Metropolitan City in the wee hours today. Chitwan District Police Office confirmed the death of the person of around 25 years of age on the spot in the accident that occurred at 3:30am today. The Read More...
Due to rapid erosion, pillars on the Nepal-India border are also falling into the river LAMKI, JULY 8 Every year when monsoon starts people residing downstream of Karnali River in Kailali have to spend sleepless nights due to fear of floods. This year too, locals of Srilanka, Tikapur, have Read More...
KAVRE: Two persons died while 23 others went missing as the monsoon-fed rivers swept away 14 houses in Bahrabise Municipality-5 and two houses in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchok district on Wednesday night. Sindhupalchok District Administration Office (DAO) identified the dec Read More...
RIO DE JANEIRO: After months of touting an unproven anti-malaria drug as a treatment for the new coronavirus, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is turning himself into a test case live before millions of people as he swallows hydroxychloroquine pills on social media and encourages others to do the Read More...
NEW YORK: New Jersey adopted a stringent coronavirus face-mask order on Wednesday, and New York City unveiled a plan to allow public school students back into classrooms for just two or three days a week, as newly confirmed US COVID-19 cases soared to a daily global record. Officials in New Read More...