Nepal successful in all indicators: Gyawali

GULMI, SEPTEMBER 17

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said that every citizen is a frontline soldier in the fight against COVID-19.

Inaugurating a COV- ID-19 laboratory in Gulmi district headquarters, Tamghas, today, he said this war could not be won with arms and ammunition or with money, but it could be won if all citizens were alert, aware and conscious.

Stating that the government was working to revive the economy weakened by the impact of COV- ID-19, he said that till date the government was achieving seven per cent growth rate and bringing down poverty by 1.5 per cent.

Nepal has been making important progress in all its indicators.

A PCR testing machine was donated by Himalaya Airlines at the initiative of Foreign Minister Gyawali.

The machine, however, suffered some technical problems and was replaced with a new one.

The PCR machine will come into operation this week itself with managerial support of Resunga Municipality, said Dr Uttam Pachya of Gulmi Hospital.

