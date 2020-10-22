Nepal Telecommunications Authority alerts subscribers to disinformation

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21
The Nepal Telecommunications Authority has appealed to all telecommunication subscribers of the country to be aware of the false and misleading information doing the rounds of late.
Issuing a notice here today, the country’s telecommunications regulatory body stated that its attention had been drawn towards the misleading and false information being circulated through SMS, social networking sites and social media that the government was planning to clamp curfew or impose a state of emergency due to the alarmingly high number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
“Earlier, many people were confused after a large number of SMS messages were circulated in English language saying that a curfew had been clamped in Nepal.
Screenshots of such information were also being shared on social media,” said Min Prasad Aryal, spokesperson for NTA.
The notice claimed that the Nepal government had clamped curfew and that no one would be allowed to leave their homes.
“Subsequently we started our investigation. Nepal Police has also deployed its cyber cell to look into the matter,” he added.
According to him, some hackers had compromised the system of value-added service providers to circulate fake information.
Mobile service providers work with VAS providers to provide extra services to their customers.
“In such a situation, hackers can easily hack the system of a VAS provider to access mobile subscribers’ data if the system coding is weak,” Aryal explained.
“But this issue is not just related to hackers who misled the public, but also about the weakness of mobile network service providers and VAS providers they are working with.”
He added that today’s notice was also a warning for mobile network service providers to strengthen their system.
The home ministry has already refuted the disinformation surrounding the curfew and emergency circulated in SMS and social media. It had instructed telecommunication service providers to remain on high alert to curb dissemination of such false messages.
NTA cited a provision in Telecommunications Act which states, ‘If a person misuses telecom service or causes loss or damage to any property related to the telecom service, NTA will recover the amount equal to the loss from the person and may also impose a fine equal to the loss.’
READ ALSO:
A version of this article appears in print on October 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
HARRISBURG: A newly released prison mug shot shows Bill Cosby smiling with a disposable mask hanging off his face. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections recently updated Cosby’s mug shot, something routinely done to document changes to inmates' appearance as they age. Cosby's new photo was Read More...
JAJARKOT: Five years ago, during his first stint as the Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli had declared that he would displace the tuin, rope bridges, from the country within two years. It was the first decision taken by the Oli administration on assuming office in September 2015. The budget presentat Read More...
A late night shooting at a midtown club in the Texas city of Houston killed three men and injured a fourth critically, the police said, just hours after another incident in which a police officer was killed with shots to the head. On Twitter, police said the injured man was taken to hospital Read More...
SIRAHA: As the biggest festival of Nepali Hindus 'Bada Dashain' is being celebrated, Naraha Rural Municipality in Siraha district has not yet provided the teachers and other employees with salaries for the last four months. The rural municipality's chairperson Ramsharan Yadav said the employees h Read More...
LAGOS: Nigeria's Lagos state governor said on Wednesday there were no fatalities recorded from a shooting in the suburb of Lekki. He described the shooting as people protested against police brutality on Tuesday night as among the "darkest hours from our history as a people." &nb Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 5,743 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 144,872 on Wednesday. There are currently 44,476 active cases of infection. Of the active cases, 14,676 patients are in institutional isolation while 29,800 in home isolation. Meanw Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday recorded highest single-day deaths from coronavirus-infection, its covid death toll inching closer to 800. Twenty-six more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours in the country after which the total number of fatalites from the disease sta Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 3,107 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Among the newly infected, 2,391 cases were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 543 and 173 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...