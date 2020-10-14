Nepal Tourism Board to halt service for four days

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board announced on Tuesday that it would halt all its services for the next four days, beginning Wednesday.

Issuing a notice on Tuesday, NTB announced it would halt its services as some NTB staffers had been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. During a recent PCR test, three NTB staffers were diagnosed with COVID-19.

“As some NTB staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, NTB announces suspension of all kinds of activities at NTB for four days, considering the safety of everyone concerned,” reads the notice. Meanwhile, all kinds of meetings to be held on the NTB premises have also been halted until further notice. However, NTB will issue trekking permits.

According to an NTB source, three staffers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Polymerase chain reaction test of staffers who meet the criteria for contact tracing is going on and some of them have also been asked to stay in quarantine.

A version of this article appears in print on October 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook