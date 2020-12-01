Nepalgunj airport to be developed as hub airport: Minister Bhattarai

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

NEPALGUNJ: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai today stressed for developing the Nepalgunj Airport as one of the hub airports in the country.

While inaugurating the extended airport apron here today, Minister Bhattarai said that the Nepalgunj and Biratnagar airports were in high priority of the government for modernization.

“Both the airports will be developed into international airports in the future,” Bhattarai added.

He further committed to prioritize the holistic development of the region adding that the region will have no difference despite of not being provincial capital in Nepalgunj.

The extension work was estimated at the total cost of over Rs 280 million.

