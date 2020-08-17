Nepali Army deployed in Birgunj metropolis

Birgunj, August 16
Nepali Army personnel were deployed to enforce the prohibitory order in Birgunj, Parsa, today.
The local administration imposed the prohibitory order in Birgunj metropolis on July 25 and in all local levels of the district from August 2.
Issuing a notice, Parsa District Administration Office said the Nepali Army was deployed to help Nepal Police and Armed Police Force till August 29. Chief District Officer Asman Tamang said the NA was deployed to help implement the prohibitory order.
COVID-19 infection is said to have spread in the community here with the number of case steadily on the rise.
As many as 20 persons have lost their lives to the deadly virus in a month.
Birgunj metropolis Mayor Bijaya Kumar Sarawagi, lawmakers from the district, senior leaders, government employees, health workers, journalists, police and Nepali Army personnel, among others, have already contracted the infection.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 1, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
NEW DELHI: India has sent technical equipment and a team of specialists to Mauritius to help local authorities deal with an environmental crisis after an oil spill from a Japanese ship, a government official said on Sunday. A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island n Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 641 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 26,660. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12247 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. Among the new cases, 172 have been reported from within K Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population has recorded a high increase of 641 cases of coronavirus infection today, taking the national tally to 26,660. In the last 24 hours, 12,247 tests were carried out through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method, with a total of 517,907 tests made till d Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley, on Sunday, witnessed the highest number of Covid-19 cases reported on a single day. As many as 172 cases were reported in the three districts of the valley. Of the 172 cases, 126 infections were reported in Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 38 people were infected in Lalitpu Read More...
KATHMANDU: American model Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she found out about the surprise pregnancy after her breast implant removal surgery. Taking to her Twitter, 34-year-old Teigen tweeted a series of posts. She wrote: "I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative Read More...
LONDON: The British government was urged Sunday to "get a grip" over how grades are being awarded to school students in England, who were unable to take exams earlier this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. The latest confusion emerged late Saturday when English exam regulator Ofqual lau Read More...
KATHMANDU: American rapper Cardi B has created a new account OnlyFans on social media to interact with her fans in a better way. It is a content subscription service and through the page she aims to share her opinion on various issues with her followers. ''I created an OnlyFans because people Read More...
KATHMANDU: American illusionist and endurance artiste David Blaine's exclusive performance 'Ascension' is set to take place live on Aug 31 on his official YouTube channel. According to AFP, the multi-hour livestream event will find Blaine attaching himself to multiple helium balloons and attempt Read More...