Nepali Army deployed in Birgunj metropolis

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Birgunj, August 16

Nepali Army personnel were deployed to enforce the prohibitory order in Birgunj, Parsa, today.

The local administration imposed the prohibitory order in Birgunj metropolis on July 25 and in all local levels of the district from August 2.

Issuing a notice, Parsa District Administration Office said the Nepali Army was deployed to help Nepal Police and Armed Police Force till August 29. Chief District Officer Asman Tamang said the NA was deployed to help implement the prohibitory order.

COVID-19 infection is said to have spread in the community here with the number of case steadily on the rise.

As many as 20 persons have lost their lives to the deadly virus in a month.

Birgunj metropolis Mayor Bijaya Kumar Sarawagi, lawmakers from the district, senior leaders, government employees, health workers, journalists, police and Nepali Army personnel, among others, have already contracted the infection.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 1, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook