Nepali Congress registers resolution proposal in parliament

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The Nepali Congress registered a resolution proposal in the Federal Parliament on Monday over India’s unilateral construction of a road in the Kalapani area of Darchula district.

The main opposition party in parliament stated in the proposal that the border dispute at Kalapani area is under discussion between the two countries since long and objected to India’s unilateral construction of road in the area when the two countries are in talks over the issue considering the area as a disputed area.

The NC said this topic has become more serious and sensitive with India, in the political map that it published last November, annexing Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura also on its side and recently constructing and inaugurating a road up to Lipu Bhanjyang via Gunji of Kalapani area of Nepal.

The resolution proposal calls for immediately taking immediate initiatives with added seriousness as per the decision made and directives given by the all-party consensus reached at the Prime Minister’s residence on November 9 and for publishing Nepal’s political map as per the univocal decision and directives of the State Affairs Committee on November 12.

It is also stated in the proposal that the government has remained disinterested so far regarding this issue and calls on the government to immediately take diplomatic initiatives to hold a decisive talks

with the Government of India and Chine to have the agreement these countries have reached regarding the Kalapani area. NC lawmakers Dilendra Prasad Badoo, Min Bahadur Bishwokarma, Ram Bahadur Bista and Prakash Rasaily (Snehi) registered the proposal.

