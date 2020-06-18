Nepali Embassy, NRNA Thailand repatriate Nepali citizens back home

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: A total of 247 Nepalis stranded across Thailand were repatriated to Kathmandu through coordinated efforts between the Nepali Embassy and Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), Thailand.

The Nepali citizens were brought back home in a chartered flight of Nepal Airlines (RA 4012), on Wednesday.

They had been stranded in Thailand owing to the lockdown and travel restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. Stranded Nepalis included students, interns, victims of human trafficking, tourists, businesspersons, and other visitors to Thailand.

The repatriation was initiated by the Government of Nepal and Nepali Embassy in Bangkok. NRNA Thailand provided support to the Embassy by filling in the return request forms, arranging transportation for students coming from south of Thailand to Bangkok, arranging accommodation, providing food during their transit in Bangkok, providing information for PCR tests, and taking some to the hospital for the test as per request, stated the Thailand-based Nepali Association.

There were three victims of human trafficking who overstayed in the country and were unable to pay the immigration penalty before their departure. NRNA Thailand also supported the Nepali Embassy to pay for their over-stay and facilitate smooth immigration clearance for them.

The Association is also working closely with the Nepali Embassy for second chartered flight to be conducted soon, likely to scheduled on June 22, to send all remaining Nepalis back to Nepal.

With the support and financial contribution from Nepalis and Thai nationals, NRNA Thailand has continuously supported more than 160 Nepalis by providing them with food and accommodation for the last two months.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook