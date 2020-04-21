Nepali nurse in US helps with masks

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, April 20

Staff nurse Bhagyashwori Singh, a permanent resident of Budhiganga Municipality, who is currently residing in America, has provided surgical masks to health workers after The Himalayan Times published a news report saying health workers did not have medical equipment, not even face masks at health desks established in Bajura.

As many as 1,800 masks were provided to health workers deployed to check up patients at the health desks in Bajura.

Bhageshwori, in coordination with MBBS student Dhanendra Shahi of Patan Health Sciences Institute, provided the health workers with surgical masks. The surgical masks were handed over to health workers in coordination with THT Bajura reporter Prakash Singh today.

As many as 400 masks were distributed to Budhinanda Municipality, 300 to Swamikartk Khapar Rural Municipality, 300 to Jagannath RM, 300 to Himali RM.

Similarly, 300 surgical masks were handed over to Tribeni Rural Municipality and 200 to a health centre at Budhiganga Rural Municipality.

Bhageshwori said she had provided masks to health workers after news about the risk faced by health workers in Bajura was published. She added that she had contributed in a small way as she too was from the same field.

Health Coordinator of Budhinanda Municipality Amejung Shahi said it was a big help.

Surgical masks and infra-red thermometers, among other medical essential items, were lacking in the 21 health desks, 15 quarantine facilities and two isolation wards established in Bajura.

Meanwhile, the local administration has distributed some cloth masks.

Chief District Officer Ganga Prasad Neupane said the health desks could not be managed well due to lack of essential equipment.

