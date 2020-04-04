Nepali students in Australia stare at tough times ahead

Roshan S Nepal

KATHMANDU: More than 50,000 Nepali students and their dependents in Australia stare at difficult times ahead as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison today told visitor visa holders and international students the time had come to return to their home countries.

As the country grapples with rising number of COVID-19 cases, Morrison said those in Australia under various visa arrangements and cannot support themselves have ‘the alternative to return to their home countries’, according to web portal abc.net.au.

“Australia must focus on its citizens and its residents to ensure that we can maximise the economic supports that we have,” the portal quoted Morrison as saying after a meeting with the National Cabinet. “Our focus and our priority is on supporting Australians and Australian residents with the economic supports that are available.”

This means the Australian government will not extend any financial support to international students, including Nepalis, like it does to Australian citizens and residents.

If dependents of Nepali students are included, the number raises to more than 65,000, and 60 percent of them has lost their jobs, said Sydney-based Nepali journalist Hemanta Kaphle. “They might be able to pull off for the next two-three months with their savings, but things are going to be pretty difficult after that,” said Kaphle.

According to Kaphle, those in the healthcare industry such as nurses and others in essential services sector are working. Majorly those in the hospitality sector have lost their jobs. The Australian government has lifted 20 hours a week limit for work for international students.

As the Australian government categorically said that it could not take care of international students who have lost jobs, Nepali students in Australia now are in a dilemma: face difficulties staying in Australia or return Nepal forgoing huge fees paid to colleges and universities, one of the most expensive education destinations in the world.

“Yes many students have lost their jobs, But going back home won’t be a solution. Many of them are in the middle of their studies, they have paid heavy fees. Leaving in the middle will not only affect them financially, but also mentally,” said Sambriddhi Rijal, a Nepali student pursuing Master of Social Work at Melbourne-based Federation University.

Rijal said if the Australian government really wanted Nepali students to go back without completing courses, it must ensure that the students got refund of the amount paid to university and colleges. Or, it could offer relief measures such as postponement of payment or waiver of house rents for a certain period.

She said the Nepali Nepali government could also make diplomatic efforts for the welfare of Nepali students. “Also, the Nepal government must facilitate those Nepalis who are on visitor visa or students willing to go back home,” said Rijal.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said he was studying the Australian prime minister’s announcement. “By the looks of things, the Australian PM has not ordered international students to leave, but just told them they could return if they wanted,” Gyawali told THT. “However, I will discuss with our mission in Australia and take appropriate measures.”

Deputy Chief of Mission at Nepali Embassy in Sydney Durapada Sapkota expressed surprise over the Australian prime minister’s sweeping announcement. She said Australian authorities had assured them of introducing support measures for international students too.

“We, however, are optimistic. We will continue our efforts to make sure Nepali students do not face trouble,” Sapkota told THT over phone from Sydeny. “We will move ahead in coordination with other source countries.”

Australian education sector and education consultancies have a pretty strong lobby in the country. Since international students are their major source of revenue, they too are expected to lobby with the government to make sure international students do not face trouble.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 03, 2020 of the Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook