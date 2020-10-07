Nepali youths’ exodus to India continues

MAHENDRANAGAR, OCTOBER 6
After India and Nepal relaxed the first stint of the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, tens of thousands of Nepali migrant workers in India began to head home.
During the biggest festivals of the Nepalis — Dashain, Tihar and Chhat, many migrant workers return home. But this year, contrary to the trend, many Nepalis of Sudurpaschim Province are leaving the country just before Dashain and Tihar.
Yesterday morning, a total of 237 youths had set out for various cities in India via Gaddachauki check point bordering India.
DSP Amar Bahadur Thapa of Kanchanpur District Police Office said that unlike in the previous year, this year an astonishing number of Nepalis are leaving for India just ahead of the festivals.
India has been the most viable labour destination for Nepalis of Sudurpaschim Province.
More than 200,000 Nepalis had returned home through Gaddachauki check point since the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 24 by the federal government to contain COVID-19, this year.
Due to lack of job opportunities in Nepal, they were compelled to set their sights elsewhere.
One such person was Kallu Tamata of Bhimduttanagar Municipality.
He was heading towards Punjab in India along with his spouse and kids in pursuit of employment.
“Fending off hunger is more important than celebrating festivals,” he responded when asked why he was leaving his hometown just ahead of the festivals.
Sudurpaschim Province government has received applications from youths aspiring to be self-employed through the government’s schemes.
Feature Image: File
A version of this article appears in the paper on October 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADHI: Nepal Army has handed over the newly constructed trail linking Darchula's district headquarters, Khalanga with Changru of Byas Municipality and Tikar village, on Monday. NA's Far Western Division Headquarter's General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the trac Read More...
LALITPUR, OCTOBER 7 People travel in an open hooded vehicle in Tikabhairav, Lalitpur with no safe distancing in place, on Tuesday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,551 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 90,814. Among the new cases, 1,017 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 22,7 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday. Of the nine people to have succumbed to the disease, four were women while five were men. Nepal has mor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,099,276 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried where Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,017 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu alone witnessed 783 new infections today. Meanwhile, 116 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 118 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of inf Read More...
PARIS: Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday. The world number 131, on her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, emulates Belgi Read More...
PARIS: For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment. Top seed Djokovic lunged to make a service return in the eighth game against Karen Khachanov in their French Open fou Read More...