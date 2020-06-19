THT Online

KATHMANDU: With the addition of 426 new cases on Friday, Nepal’s Covid-19 count has crossed 8000, reaching 8274, on Friday.

Of the additional 426 cases, 88 are female while 338 are male. Likewise, of the total 8274 cases reported, 707 are female while 7567 are male, the Ministry of Health and Population said in its daily media briefing.

Meanwhile, 216 recoveries — nine female, 207 male — have been registered on Friday, taking the total recovery cases count to 1402.

No coronavirus transmission related fatalities were reported today.

The country saw the largest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases on Thursday, as 671 cases were reported by the Health Ministry, taking the nationwide tally to 7848.

