Nepal’s Covid-19 single-day cases cross 1,500 for the first time, tally moves to 58,327

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has reported 1,539 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 58,327.
The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 16,242.
There are 8,541 people in institutional isolation while 7,701 people are in home isolation.
Similarly, 7,820 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.
Following an improvement in their condition, a good number of 1,068 people have been discharged from the health facilities, taking the total number of recoveries to 41,706.
On Tuesday, Nepal registered highest single-day spike with 1,459 new Covid-19 cases.
