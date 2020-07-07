Nepal’s COVID-19 tally crosses 16,000 with 204 new cases recorded on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: With the confirmation of 204 new cases, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally has crossed the 16,000-mark and stands at 16,168 on Tuesday.
In the last 24 hours, 688 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19, stated Ministry of Health and Population. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 7,499.
On Monday, the Ministry reported 180 new cases of coronavirus-infection, taking the total cases to 15,964.
Though COVID-19 has spread to all 77 districts of the country, at present four districts have no cases of coronavirus infection.
After the recovery of infected persons, Tehrathum, Bhojpur and Solukhumbu districts in Province 1, and Humla in Karnali Province have no active cases of COVID-19, as of today.
No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the disease stands at 35.
