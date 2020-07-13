THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 144 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 16,945.

Of the newly infected, six persons are from Province 1; 41 from Province 2; 13 from Bagmati Province; eight from Gandaki Province; 14 from Province 5; 46 from Karnali Province; and 16 from Sudurpaschim Province.

In the last 24 hours, 1,705 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 10,294.

As of today, there are 6,613 active cases of infection across the country.

Out of this, there are 183 active cases of infection in Province 1; 1,872 active cases in Province 2; 458 cases in Bagmati Province; 498 cases in Gandaki Province; 729 cases in Province 5; 361 cases in Karnali Province; and 2,512 cases in Sudurpaschim Province.

At present, five districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Dhankuta, Bhojpur, Mustang, Manang, and Humla. Meanwhile, four districts — Mahottari, Rautahat, Kailali, and Bajura — have over 500 active cases of infection.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 38.

On Sunday, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally reached 16,801 with 82 new cases.

