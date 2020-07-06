Nepal’s COVID-19 tally stands at 15,964 with 180 new cases; one more fatality confirmed

KATHMANDU: With the confirmation of 180 new cases, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally has reached 15,964 on Monday.
Likewise, 264 recoveries in the last 24 hours have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Population, which has taken the total number of recoveries in the country to 6,811.
A total of 710 cases of infection have been detected in Province 1 so far; 4,184 cases in Province 2; 639 cases in Bagmati Province; 1,175 cases in Gandaki Province; 3,984 cases in Province 5; 1,581 cases in Karnali Province; and 3,691 cases in Sudurpaschim Province.
Out of the total infections, 469 people have recovered from the disease in Province 1; 2,072 people in Province 2; 234 in Bagmati Province; 295 in Gandaki Province; 1,857 in Province 5; 1,222 in Karnali Province; and 662 people in Sudurpaschim Province.
Meanwhile, yet another COVID-19 fatality has been confirmed by the Ministry, which has taken the total death-toll from the disease to 35. A 29 year-old-male, resident of Nisikhola Rural Municipality-3 in Baglung, passed away on Sunday. He had been staying at a quarantine facility in Dhorpatan Municipality of the district. According to the Ministry, the youth had returned to Nepal from India after receiving treatment for tuberculosis.
On Sunday, the Ministry reported 293 new cases of coronavirus-infection, taking the total cases to 15,784.
COVID-19 has spread to all 77 districts of the country.
