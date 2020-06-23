Nepal’s death toll advances to 24 with death of a man in Surkhet

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus infection death toll has advanced to 24 on Tuesday with the confirmation of yet another death.

A 45-year-old man from Dullu-3, Dailekh, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Surkhet Provincial Hospital passed away on Monday evening.

He was transferred to Surkhet Hospital from Dullu on June 17 and was diagnosed with coronavirus infection the next day, on June 18.

The deceased had tuberculosis and was suffering from asthma.

