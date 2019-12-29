Nepal’s mountain guides demand social security

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepali mountain guides have asked the government to ensure social security for them.

As the mountain guides are the backbone of the climbing industry, the government must work for the betterment of their profession, the guides said, while marking the 14th National Mountain Guide Day here today.

President of Nepal National Mountain Guide Association Ang Norbu Sherpa said that mountain guides are often low-paid and there is no guarantee of social security. “The guides always risk their lives to support the expedition members on different mountains so their contribution to the climbing industry must be honoured,” he added.

Mountain guides worked for the welfare and safety of climbing members but the concerned stakeholders have not increased their investment in them, he said.

On the occasion, NNMGA also awarded certificates to five new IFMGA mountain guides and four aspirant guides who successfully completed the 11th batch of NNMGA course in 2019.

Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Kedar Bahadur Adhikari, Director General at the Department of Tourism Dandu Raj Ghimire and NNMGA President Sherpa jointly also awarded certificates to 11 guides who completed the level IV of the National Skill Testing Board exams under CTEVT.

“The NNMGA is committed to providing necessary trainings to produce trained manpower, provide quality service and minimise risks relating to mountaineering,” Sherpa said.

NNMGA has also inked a memorandum of understanding with Nepal Mountaineering Association for five years to jointly conduct mountain and aspirant guides training courses, he added.

According to him, Aspirant Guide Course, which consists of three components spread over a span of 10 months, incorporates a total of 47 training days. It is the first step to pursue advanced International Mountain Guide – IFMGA.

After completing two years in the guiding field, aspirant guides can take IFMGA exam by fulfilling additional criteria. Two trekking peak ascents, one expedition style ascent with at least two camps in altitude and eight days of ascents (without clients) on all type of terrain are other criteria for aspirant guides to take part in IFMGA course.

NNMGA had launched aspirant guide training in 2007 while the first batch of international mountain guide graduated in 2009. NNMGA graduates were highly capable of providing safe and quality guide services in climbing and mountaineering activities, NMA President Santa Bir Lama said.

According to Sobit Kuwar, Chief Administrative Officer at NNMGA, there are now 63 IFMGA-accredited Nepali mountain guides in the country while NNMGA has eight more trained aspirant mountain guides who are working in the field of mountaineering till date.

