Chand group’s donation terror in Udayapur

Gaighat, December 25

Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal has unleashed donation terror in Udayapur district.

Cadres of the outlawed CPN have intensified donation collection in the district.

Local people’s representatives, contractors, non-governmental organisation officials, community forest offices, traders and private school teachers have fallen prey to the Chand-led party’s extortion. It is learnt that the banned political group has collected millions of rupees as donation from them.

Chand’s party district Secretary Surendra Thapa and district member Dewan Chamling were nabbed while they were collecting donation from Katari Municipality’s Risku area on December 16. Police seized cash, receipts used for extorting donation and SIM cards of different companies from them.

Arrested Secretary Thapa told police that party leaders and cadres were mobilised to collect donation. “We collected donation as per party policy,” Thapa told police. The donation drive has put local people’s representatives in trouble. “We are tired of giving donation every month. If we do not give donation, we will be threatened with death,” a local representative said. He said that they had not disclosed the donation due to fear.

Udayapur District Police Office Chief SP Bir Bahadur Budhamagar said no complaint had been registered by anyone about the donation though he had heard about the CPN’s donation drive. “Police have put Chand’s party under surveillance,” said SP Budhamagar. Some leaders and cadres of the banned party were arrested while collecting donation.

A version of this article appears in print on December 26, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

