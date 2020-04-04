New COVID-19 patient was in quarantine for 2 days prior diagnosis

TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGADHI: The 34-year-old woman of Kailali who tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Saturday had earlier been sent home only after two days in quarantine, citing lack of COVID-19 symptoms.

“The patient was kept in quarantine on March 28 and 29 before she was sent home,” informed spokesperson at Kailali District Police Office (DPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daksha Basnet.

The woman is the first case of local transmission in the country and is the sister-in-law of another Kailali patient, the fourth positive case in Nepal.

As the man tested positive on March 27, his family members were sent into quarantine stationed at Dhangadhi Stadium. According to spokesperson of Seti Provincial Hospital, test samples from all family members had been collected.

However, the test results of other family members are still awaited.

