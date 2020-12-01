New mother dies from excessive bleeding in Achham

BAJURA: A new mother died from excessive bleeding in Turmakhand Rural Municipality of Achham district, on Monday.
Namsara BK (38) of Nada area in Turmakhand-4 had gone to local health post after bleeding and suffering from pain on Monday, according to Dr Atul Bhardwaj at the District Hospital. However, she was referred to the District Hospital after the case became complicated after 4:00 pm. It took about six hours to carry her to Mangalsen. She reached the hospital at around 10:00 pm and had already lost excessive blood by the time, Dr Bhardwaj said.
“We performed normal delivery on BK. But the child had already died in the womb,” the doctor said, and added that the body of the baby was delivered at around 12:00 am. Although we tried to transfuse blood into the new mother, she succumbed to excessive bleeding,” he said.
Namsara died while delivering her sixth baby. She is survived by her husband, three sons and two daughters.
Majority of women in the rural part of the district have lost their lives while delivering their babies owing to lack of access to knowledge and regular health check-up.
