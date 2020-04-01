Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The National Human Rights Commission has refunded Rs 20 million to the government from a few heads of its annual budget and programme to support the ongoing battle against the spread of COVID-19.

A press release issued by the rights body on Tuesday said that it had suspended programmes other than essential ones and administrative expenses, and refunded Rs 20 million appropriated for such programmes.

“The NHRC urges the government to utilise the amount for the control and prevention of the deadly virus,” the press release read.

The NHRC has also appealed to all to provide what support they can in this present crisis. It said that the decision to extend the lockdown was a positive step taken by the government.

A version of this article appears in print on April 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook