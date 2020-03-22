NHRC urges govt to ensure effective testing of COVID-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The National Human Rights Commission of Nepal (NHRC) has drawn the government’s attention to ensuring effective health screening of COVID-19 in Nepal.

Issuing a press release today, NHRC also urged all the stakeholders to comply with the government’s decisions in the fight against the global pandemic.

“People returning from virus-hit countries should be tested for COVID-19. And they should be monitored by keeping them in quarantine and isolation for combating the spread of the novel virus in Nepal,” it said in the statement.

It is imperative to guarantee effective health desks and alertness at all the border crossing along India and China in combating against the rapidly spreading disease.

NHRC also urged the government and other concerned authorities to ensure an effective supply of essential daily consumable items amid the virus crisis in the country.

