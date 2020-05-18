Nepal | May 18, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Nine new cases reported, Nepal's Covid-19 tally crosses 300

Nine new cases reported, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally crosses 300

Published: May 18, 2020
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Nine new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population on Monday morning, taking the total number of recorded cases to 304.

Of the infected, eight people — seven males, their ages ranging from 21-30 years, and a 28-year-old female — are from Rautahat while another male, 38, is from Bara.

The 38-year-old male from Bara district, who tested positive for the virus, has been known to be a journalist from Karaiyamai Rural Municipality-5 in Bara district and working in district headquarters Kalaiya, according THT’s regional correspondent Puspa Raj Khatiwada. It has been learnt that the infected person had participated in a panchayat held at the ward office, last Saturday.

Earlier, a 25-year-old male journalist of Triyuga Municipality in Udayapur district and two other journalists from Parsa were detected with COVID-19 infection.

So far, two people have succumbed to the disease in Nepal. A 25-year-old man from Banke passed away on Sunday while the first case, that of a 29-year-old new mother from Sindhupalchok, was reported on Saturday.

