KATHMANDU: Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) handed over a cheque of NRs 500,000 to the government-established (COVID-19) Control and Treatment Relief Fund, today.

The cheque was handed over today to the Secretary of Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Mahendra Prasad Guragain, by NMA President Santa Bir Lama.

Appreciating the support, Secretary Guragain said that the fund will be focused on the prevention, control and treatment pertaining to COVID-19.

President Lama added that the fund would be utilised for prevention, control and treatment measures, as well as to provide support to the population affected by this crisis especially the low income enployees in the tourism sector.

He further expressed that the families of those hit hard by the crisis would get support for daily necessities and consumables. The Association has also been assisting in the past during times of need, as social responsibility.

Along with President Lama, General Secretary Kul Bahadur Gurung, Secretary Tikaram Gurung, Treasurer Sudarshan Neupane and Secretariat Member Shiva Bahadur Sapkota, among others were also were present in the ceremony.

