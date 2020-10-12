Himalayan News Service

SURKHET, OCTOBER 11

Provincial Assembly lawmakers from the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) have registered a no-confidence motion against Karnali Province’s parliamentary party leader and Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi.

The disgruntled PA members today registered the no-confidence motion with Karnali Province NCP Parliamentary Party Office.

Eighteen PA members of Karnali Province led by NCP Karnali Province Co-in-charge Yamlal Kandel registered their signatures with parliamentary party leader Gulab Jung Shah.

NCP has 33 lawmakers in the provincial assembly.

Fifteen lawmakers from the erstwhile CPN-UML and three former Maoist lawmakers signed the no-confidence motion.

Those signing the motion said they had registered the no-confidence motion due to Chief Minister Shahi’s inefficiency and incompetence.

PA lawmaker Yamlal Kandel said they had registered the no-confidence motion as Shahi had failed to lead the government and party and the party’s reputation was on the wane due to the CM’s inability to govern.

They have called a meeting of the parliamentary party immediately and demanded a way out of the impending crisis.

