SURKHET, OCTOBER 11
Provincial Assembly lawmakers from the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) have registered a no-confidence motion against Karnali Province’s parliamentary party leader and Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi.
The disgruntled PA members today registered the no-confidence motion with Karnali Province NCP Parliamentary Party Office.
Eighteen PA members of Karnali Province led by NCP Karnali Province Co-in-charge Yamlal Kandel registered their signatures with parliamentary party leader Gulab Jung Shah.
NCP has 33 lawmakers in the provincial assembly.
Fifteen lawmakers from the erstwhile CPN-UML and three former Maoist lawmakers signed the no-confidence motion.
Those signing the motion said they had registered the no-confidence motion due to Chief Minister Shahi’s inefficiency and incompetence.
PA lawmaker Yamlal Kandel said they had registered the no-confidence motion as Shahi had failed to lead the government and party and the party’s reputation was on the wane due to the CM’s inability to govern.
They have called a meeting of the parliamentary party immediately and demanded a way out of the impending crisis.
A version of this article appears in print on October 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
