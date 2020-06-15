No COVID-19 death of Nepalis abroad recorded last week

Kathmandu, June 14
No death of Nepalis living abroad due to the COVID-19 was reported last week, stated Non-Resident Nepali Association today.
Nepali nationals abroad had died of novel coronavirus for eight weeks in a row.
A press release issued by the NRNA said it recorded zero death of Nepalis living abroad last week. The number of Nepalis diagnosed with COVID-19 in foreign countries has also decreased significantly in recent days.
Nepalis in 15 countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Japan, Myanmar, Poland, Russia, New Zealand, Canada, Finland, Ireland, Germany, Sweden, France and Belgium have recovered from the deadly virus. A clinically recovered COVID-19 patient should test negative for the virus twice in the gap of at least 24 hours.
According to a tally of fatalities and infections compiled by the health committee of NRNA, a total of 127 Nepalis living abroad succumbed to COVID-19 and at least 17,792 have been infected with the contagion as of yesterday. Dr Sanjeev Sapkota, committee coordinator, said more than 9,000 of them have already recovered from the illness.
However, three new cases were recorded among Nepalis in an African country for the first time last week. According to NRNA, 12 countries have recorded death of Nepalis. They include the United Kingdom, USA, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arab, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Ireland, Japan, Turkey, the Netherlands and Sweden.
Nepalis have been exposed to the virus in 34 countries and territories abroad.
Other countries where Nepalis have tested positive for COVID-19 are Portugal, Denmark, Spain, Canada, Australia, Maldives, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Finland, New Zealand, Cyprus, Malta, Poland, Hong Kong, Myanmar, France, Russia, Romania and India.
NRNA said it compiled data of COVID-19 cases and fatalities on the basis of information received from Nepali doctors, country chapters of NRNA and other organisations.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
