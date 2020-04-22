No lockdown of agriculture: CM Poudel

Himalayan News Service

Hetauda, April 21

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel clarified that the government hadn’t stopped agricultural activities such as cultivation and harvesting during the nationwide lockdown.

“As agriculture is our priority sector, agricultural activities won’t be stopped and the government is working to ensure that the people don’t have to remain hungry,” said the CM, talking to the chiefs of local bodies of Dhading, Dolakha, Rasuwa and Kavrepalanchowk in a video conference today.

“Our priorities were infrastructure, road and bridges earlier, but now it’s employment and productivity. Farmers will get subsidised seeds, fertiliser and so on from the government,” he added.

Chief Minister Paudel further said that the government was also making required preparations to generate employment opportunities in the province in view of the possible return of up to two million Nepalis working abroad.

On a different note, CM Paudel praised the performance of local bodies in their efforts to contain the conronavirus pandemic and urged them to maintain the performance level.

