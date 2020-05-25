NPC-NPI meet on virtual ‘Policy Dialogue post COVID-19’

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The National Planning Commission (NPC) and Nepal Policy Institute (NPI) held the first meeting in the series of NPI-NPC Policy Dialogue post COVID-19 via Zoom conference.

Several experts from NPI Global experts community of Nepali origin and NPI Board members based in South East Asia, Australia, North America and Europe shared their experience and expertise with NPC Vice-Chairman Dr Puspa Kandel, NPC member Min Bahadur Shahi, among others during the meeting.

In a press statement, NPI chairperson Khagendra Dhakal said that the dialogue was held with the motive of sharing knowledge, expertise, best practices and innovative ideas to the Government of Nepal’s Economic and Social Recovery Plan post COVID-19.

During the virtual conference, matters ranging from health measures to urban planning, agriculture, tourism, investment, manufacturing, employment including sociological and geopolitical aspects were discussed.

