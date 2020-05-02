NRNA Thailand provides relief to 110 stranded students

THT Online

KATHMANDU: NRNA Thailand has provided COVID-19 relief packages to 110 stranded Nepali students in Thailand. The relief package directly benefits students stranded in different locations in Bangkok and Phuket.

Relief was distributed to Bangkok-based students on April 27 and 28, stated NRNA Thailand.

Relief for students in Phuket was coordinated by SRCC, on April 25, led by NCC Vice President and taskforce member Prem Datta Danai and SRCC Sub Coordinator Madan Raj Adhikari, in coordination with Honorary Consul from Nepali Honorary Consulate in Phuket, Thailand, Pranee Sakulpipatana. The relief package was purchased using NRNA Thailand COVID-19 Fund created through internal fund raising within NRNA Thailand committees including SRCC.

After stranded students drew the attention of NRNA Thailand, COVID-19 Response Taskforce called an urgent meeting on April 26. NRNA NCC Thailand formed a task force comprising President Assajita Awale, VP Bhabindra Basnet, VP Prem Datta Danai , GS Ravin Maharjan. The taskforce invited ICC Member Khagendra Dhakal to provide advice on the plan of actions for the relief strategies. The meeting prepared following urgent action plans:

1. Review assessment forms from the people requesting support

2. Situation analysis by visiting the locations of those in need

3. Cost estimation for the identified people

4. Internal fund raising among NRNA Thailand committees

5. Preparing the relief package for each individual/household

6. Purchasing of relief packages

7. Distribution of relief packages on site

The NRNA Thailand Relief Package consisted of required food items, daily use materials enough for two meals to cover a minimum 15 days for each individual.

