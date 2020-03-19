Number of people leaving Kathmandu Valley increases

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: People have started to leave Kathmandu Valley for their hometowns following the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the world.

According to the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, the number of people leaving Kathmandu Valley for their hometowns via Nagdhunga, Jagati, Pharping and Nagarjun checkpoints is increasing as compared to previous days.

Division Spokesperson Jeevan Kumar Shrestha stated that more people are leaving Kathmandu to go to their hometowns as exams of classes 1 to 9 are now complete.

A total of 18,180 public vehicles carrying passengers have entered Kathmandu Valley via different checkpoints since yesterday while 18,441 public vehicles had left the valley. More than 90,000 people have left Kathmandu on a single day as against 80,000 on other days.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Federation of Nepali Transport Entrepreneurs, Saroj Sitaula, has urged passengers travelling in public vehicles to use face-mask compulsorily.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook