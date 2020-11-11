One Covid-19 related death reported in Pokhara

Rishi Baral

POKHARA: A Covid-19 infected person who was undergoing treatment in Pokhara passed away on Wednesday morning.

According to Gandaki Province Health Directorate, the 72-year-old male of Rupa Rural Municipality-5 in Kaski district died while undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 Treatment Centre of Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences at 8:30 am today.

The deceased, who was also suffering from pneumonia and kidney-related ailment, tested positive for the contagion on November 9, informed Dr Binod Bindu Sharma, Director at the Health Directorate.

With this latest fatality, the number of Covid-19 related deaths in Gandaki Province has reached 113.

