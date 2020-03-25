One COVID-19 suspect sent to Janakpur

Himalayan News Service

Siraha, March 24

A person of Aaurahi Rural Municipality, Siraha, who was suspected to have contracted COVID-19, has been sent to Janakpur. He had returned from the UAE. He was sent to Janakpur after he experienced high fever today,

The patient was living with his family after he returned home five days ago. Ward chair Dilip Yadav said preparation was under way to take him to Kathmandu for further treatment. Ward chair Yadav said he would do the needful to identify people that the suspect had come into contact. “We shall keep those people in home quarantine, ” Yadav said.

Similarly, a total of 23 people, who had returned from India and UAE, have been kept in quarantine in Siraha. Twenty-three people coming from India and the UAE have been kept at Bajra Mohan Jhaburam Secondary School in Siraha.

