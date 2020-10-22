THT Online

KATHMANDU: One case of coronavirus infection was reported in Namche Bazar today following which flights to the Everest region have been suspended until further notice.

With the detection of the infection in a person, certain areas in the little town have been sealed.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors will be dispatched to Namche Bazar tomorrow to collect mass samples for testing, Chairperson of Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee Ang Dorje Sherpa informed.

With the flights halted, trekking in the Everest region and Amadablam expeditions will be adversely affected.

It is to be noted that the government had only recently opened mountaineering and trekking (tourism) activities for enthusiasts after a long pause owing to Covid restrictions.

The two consecutive notices issued by Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality regarding the temporary suspension in movements into the district:

