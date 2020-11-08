One dead, another injured in Baitadi jeep accident

DHANGADHI: A person died while another sustained injuries after the jeep they were travelling on fell below the road in Dogadakedar Rural Municipality-2 of Baitadi district on Saturday night.
According to police, the deceased has been identified as Bir Bahadur Kunwar (33) and injured as the jeep driver Dipak Chand.
The incident occurred when the jeep (Ga 1 Ja 5192), en route to Kafalkot from Sillegada, when it skidded of the road and fell some 40 metres below at 7:45 pm yesterday, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narayan Prasad Adhikari, at District Police Office, Baitadi.
The injured has been taken to District Hospital, Baitadi for treatment while the body of the deceased has also been sent there for post mortem, informed police.
There were only two persons travelling in the jeep at the time of the incident.
