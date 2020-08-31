One house, one person PCR test in Durgabhagawati RM

Himalayan News Service

RAUTAHAT, AUGUST 30

Durgabhagawati Rural Municipality has started ‘one house, one person’ PCR test campaign in Rautahat from today.

The campaign was launched to stop the virus from spreading further in the rural municipality. Chairman of the rural municipality Arun Kumar Sah said the swab samples of 73 persons, including all the chairs of the wards, were collected at the local Saraswati Secondary School in Pipara, today.

Similarly, as many as 118 persons’ swab samples were collected for the PCR test at Sanskrit Secondary School, Matshari.

Chairman Sah said that the collected swab samples were sent to Dhulikhel Hospital, Kavre, for tests. He said that the locals were not very eager to undergo the PCR test.

Sah informed that his rural municipality was the first local level to start PCR test campaign free of cost. He urged the rural municipality dwellers to give their swab samples for test to control the spread of the virus through timely detection.

Sah said that relief packages would be distributed to those who gave their swab samples for PCR test.

Rural municipality health Coordinator Ram Binod Das said that the swab samples would be collected from August 31 to September 2 at Badarharwa, on September 3 and 4 at Pancharukhi, on September 4 and 5 at Gangapipara and on September 5 and 6 at Bhalohiya. He said that 40 health workers, including volunteers, had been deployed to collect swab samples from all wards of the rural municipality.

