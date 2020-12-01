One killed, 10 injured in festive fair brawl in Banke

Tilak Gaunle

NEPALGUNJ: One person died and 10 others sustained injuries in a brawl that occurred at a festive fair in Baniyan village of Janaki Rural Municipality-5 in Banke district, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Dhaniram Yadav (45), a local resident. Likewise, police identified the injured as Munna Khatik, Pancharam Yadav, Ramnaresh Gupta, Mandevi Kandu and Pawan Kandu.

Yadav died in the course of treatment at a hospital, police informed.

The injured have been receiving treatment at Bheri Hospital while four others injured in the brawl were sent to other health institutions by their relatives.

Police chief at Banke District Police Office (DPO), Superintendent of Police (SP) Om Rana said four of the suspects involved in the brawl at the fair held to celebrate Kartik Purnima were detained. However, the cause of the brawl is yet to be known, SP Rana said.

Meanwhile, security personnel including Nepal Police and Armed Police Force have been dispatched to the village maintain peace and order.

