One killed, another injured when house collapsed in Mustang

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: One person was killed and another severely injured when a two-storey house collapsed in Naurikot of Thasang Rural Municipality-2 in Mustang district.

According to District Police Office, Mustang, the two-storey house made of stones and mud belonging to 70-year-old Ratna Prasad Gauchan collapsed at around 4.30 am, on Monday, due to incessant rain.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Navin Krishna Bhandari, 18-year-old Nishan Tulachan died on the spot while his grandfather Ratna Prasad was injured, and is currently being treated at the primary health centre.

A team of police had reached the incident site for rescue operation as soon as they came to know of the incident.

