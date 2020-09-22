One killed in lightning in Lamjung, another left injured

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: A man died after lightning struck him in Besisahar Municipality-6 of Lamjung district on Monday.

Lamjung District Police Office (DPO) identified the deceased as Sante BK (42) of Pumagaun.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ganga Bahadur Thapa at the DPO, BK was injured as lightning struck him at around 5:30 pm yesterday.

Critically injured in the incident, BK breathed his last on the way to Besisahar-based District Community Hospital at 8:10 pm.

Likewise, another woman of the same village, 22-year-old Chija Gurung was also injured in the lighting incident. She has been receiving treatment at the community hospital, DSP Thapa informed.

