One more Covid-19 death reported in Dharan

KATHMANDU: A woman infected with coronavirus, who was undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), passed away on Tuesday morning.

According to BPKIHS, the 82-year-old woman of Damak Municipality-3 in Jhapa district died while receiving treatment, at 7:50 am today.

The deceased was a patient of chronic kidney disease, added the Institute.

She was admitted to the Covid Hospital on November 22 after testing positive for the contagion on the same day, informed hospital.

The health facility is preparing for last rites of the deceased as per prescribed safety guidelines.

