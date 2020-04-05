One Nepali participant in religious congregation in India tests positive

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 4

A 66-year-old Nepali national from Parsa district, who had taken part in the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in the Indian capitals’ Nizamuddin area tested positive for coronavirus. He is undergoing treatment in Ambala, Haryana of India.

Dozens of people, who had attended the event last month have tested positive for the deadly disease.

According to Hari Odari, Political Counsellor at the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi, the Nepali man was among the two Nepali nationals who were traced by Indian authorities in Ambala. “We received information this morning about a Parsa man being treated in an isolation ward for COVID-19. His condition is said to be normal,”

Odari told THT over phone from New Delhi.

As many of the participants at the Nizamuddin congregation tested positive for COV- ID-19, Indian authorities have launched an aggressive campaign across India to trace people who had attended the event and later visited several other places of India.

Twenty other Nepali nationals and thirteen Nepali students pursuing studies in Nizamuddin Madarsa, who had taken part in the congregation are being quarantined in New Delhi.

According to Indian media, over 1,000 people, who attended the religious event, have been quarantined in New Delhi while more than 400 participants have been hospitalised.

