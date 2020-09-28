One school, one nurse programme to start in Dhading

DHADING, SEPTEMBER 27
Bagmati Province Ministry of Social Development’s ‘one school, one nurse’ programme is expanding to 26 community schools of Dhading district from this year. The programme will also run in two secondary schools in the district.
The programme began from 20 schools of Bagmati Province in the fiscal 2019-20 as a pilot project. The province expanded the ‘one school, one nurse’ programme to 119 local levels of the province after the pilot programme was successful. Twenty-six schools in all the 13 local levels of Dhading are set to implement the programme from this year.
The meeting of the provincial Cabinet held on July 15 had decided to include two secondary schools in the programme. Spokesperson for the Social Development Ministry Dipendra Subedi said the school nurse programme started in Bagmati Province with the aim of looking after the health of every child in schools. He said nurses deployed in schools would collect information about children’s health and teach them healthy habits at home and in school.
The ministry will provide laptops, medical supplies and medicines to the nurses. The programme started from Chandrodaya Secondary School at Benighat and was expanded to Galchhi Rural Municipality and Nilkantha Municipality last year.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
