KATHMANDU: The government has decided that Covid-19 treatment designated hospitals will only admit patients symptomatic of the disease.

The cabinet on Thursday has taken the decision due to of insufficiency of beds at the designated hospitals following the sharp spike in the number of coronavirus infection cases.

As per the decision, those who test positive for coronavirus infection but show no symptoms or complications, will be quarantined at isolation wards, for which an isolation center with a capacity to accommodate around 6,000 patients will be established in the capital.

Similarly, the COVID-19 patients who show no to mild symptoms of the infection can be allowed to remain in home isolation if possible, given the approval from the concerned authorities.

