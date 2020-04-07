Operation of international flights to be halted till end of April

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government has decided to halt the operation of international flights till the end of April as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

A meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 took a decision to this effect, on Tuesday. Decision is yet to be made regarding the operation of domestic flights.

Prior to this, the high-level committee had decided to halt both domestic and international flight operation till April 15.

However, amid all this, rescue flights have been carried out to fly out foreigners stranded in Nepal and to bring in medical supplies.

