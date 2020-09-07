Over 2,000 Nepal Police personnel contract Covid

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 6
More than 2,000 security persons from Nepal Police have contracted the COVID-19, as of now.
According to the Police Headquarters at Naxal, Kathmandu, among the total 2,161 virus infected police persons, 950 recovered and have already returned to their homes. Spokesperson for Nepal Police SSP Kuber Kadayat said Kathmandu valley recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases among security personnel.
As many as 624 cases were recorded in three districts of the valley. Among them, 558 were undergoing treatment.
The Police Headquarters alone witnessed altogether 389 cases. Among them, 318 police personnel have been fully recovered while 71 were undergoing treatment at isolation facilities.
Province No 1 reported 340 cases among security personnel while Province No 2 saw 257 cases. There were 100 cases of COVID-19 in Bagmati Province, 143 in Gandaki Province, 198 in Province No 5, 71 in Karnali Province and 39 in Sudurpaschim Province.
According to Kadayat, those recovered from COVID-19 have already returned to their duties. Infected security personnel were also undergoing treatment with high morale. The health condition of all infected security personnel is stable, said Kadayat.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5 Encouraged by the recent rally in the share market, investors flocked to the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse), resulting in the benchmark index surging by 3.59 per cent or 52.38 points weekon-week in the trading period between August 30 and September 3. “The unfavourable b Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 5 The family of Bire Sarki, a kidney patient in Budhinanda Municipality, has been facing acute food shortage. A sixty-years-old freed haliya, Bire has been struggling for his life while his family continues to suffer for want of food. A local, Man Bire Sharki, said the Read More...
SIRAHA, SEPTEMBER 5 Golbazaar Municipality in Siraha has started constructing a corona hospital with isolation facility at Choharwa of the district. Mayor Dev Nath Sah and Deputy Mayor Resham Kumari Thapa laid the foundation stone for the hospital at Choharwa today. Mayor Sah said const Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 5 Kathmandu’s Peace Service Home has provided assistance to a Dalit family from Bajura’s Budhinanda Municipality-1. The organisation came out for help after reading a news report published in The Himalayan Times about a Dalit family stranded in Kathmandu. The Himalaya Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5 Women and girls continue to be trafficked into various countries, mainly India, despite global pandemic of COVID-19. They tend to be more susceptible to trafficking during adverse situations created by the coronavirus outbreak. Human traffickers could target women render Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5 Precious metals have pulled back from the recent troughs amid a sharp sell-off in the global markets, denting its prices in the domestic market as well. Consequently, gold and silver prices fell in the local market in the trading week between August 30 and September 4. Read More...
KHOTANG, SEPTEMBER 5 Two members of a family were found dead in their home at Samatang of Jantedhunga Rural Municipality-4, Khotang, recently. The deceased have been identified as Indra Bahadur Shrestha, 76, and his younger sister Gopimaya Shrestha, 62, said Khotang District Police Office. Read More...
BEIJING: China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Saturday they have each found two more countries to run late-stage clinical tests of their coronavirus vaccine candidates, as China steps up its efforts in the global race. Serbia and Pakistan have agreed to participa Read More...