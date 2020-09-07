Over 2,000 Nepal Police personnel contract Covid

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 6

More than 2,000 security persons from Nepal Police have contracted the COVID-19, as of now.

According to the Police Headquarters at Naxal, Kathmandu, among the total 2,161 virus infected police persons, 950 recovered and have already returned to their homes. Spokesperson for Nepal Police SSP Kuber Kadayat said Kathmandu valley recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases among security personnel.

As many as 624 cases were recorded in three districts of the valley. Among them, 558 were undergoing treatment.

The Police Headquarters alone witnessed altogether 389 cases. Among them, 318 police personnel have been fully recovered while 71 were undergoing treatment at isolation facilities.

Province No 1 reported 340 cases among security personnel while Province No 2 saw 257 cases. There were 100 cases of COVID-19 in Bagmati Province, 143 in Gandaki Province, 198 in Province No 5, 71 in Karnali Province and 39 in Sudurpaschim Province.

According to Kadayat, those recovered from COVID-19 have already returned to their duties. Infected security personnel were also undergoing treatment with high morale. The health condition of all infected security personnel is stable, said Kadayat.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook