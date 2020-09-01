Pandemic claims health worker

JANAKPURDHAM, AUGUST 31
A health worker of Mahottari’s Balawa Municipality diagnosed with COVID-19 had succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, the health ministry revealed today.
The 37-year-old man, who had completed the health assistant course and used to run a medical store in Balawa bazaar, breathed his last on the way to Kathmandu-based Vayodha Hospital.
According to health officer and COVID-19 focal person at district health office Girendra Kumar Jha, the health worker and his wife were referred to the Kathmandu-based hospital after they complained of breathing difficulty.
They went in the same ambulance.
On the way, they began gasping for breath. But there was only one oxygen cylinder in the ambulance. He put his wife on oxygen and breathed his last in the ambulance before reaching the hospital. On reaching Kathmandu, his wife was admitted to the hospital.
Their swab samples were collected and his body was sent to Mahottari in the same ambulance.
Jha said the body was buried the same day in his home district.
Later, they tested positive for COVID-19. His wife has, however, recovered and is staying at her kin’s place in Kathmandu. Swabs of 82 people who they had come into contact with have been collected.
KATHMANDU: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. Mukherjee, who had suffered a fall and was operated for a blood clot removal in his brain on August 10, was diagnosed with Covid-19 prior to the surgery. He was 84. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, made the announcement o Read More...
NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League's eight teams are counting the cost of COVID-19's impact on their finances but having faced the prospect of the tournament being wiped out by the pandemic this year they are taking a 'glass half-full' view of the situation. The IPL's original March start w Read More...
POKHARA: A person has been arrested on the charge of raping a 9-year-old girl from Biruwa-8 of Syangja on Sunday. Police arrested Resh Bahadur Gurung (55) of Biruwa-7 in Syangja, currently living in Pokhara Metropolitan City-10 of Kaski district, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sub Read More...
Lalitpur, August 31 People offer morning prayer to Rato Machhindranath on Monday amid the restrictions imposed by district officials to contain the spread of coronavirus: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU/AHMEDABAD: A landslide and floods caused by heavy rains have killed at least 41 people in Nepal and India in the past week, officials said on Monday, as the annual monsoon season enters its final stretch after claiming hundreds of lives in South Asia. Ten people, including four childr Read More...
NEW YORK: The first wave of big new movies released since the beginning of the pandemic, including Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller "Tenet" and the long-delayed "X-Men" spinoff "The New Mutants," arrived in theatres over the weekend, testing the waters of a radically different theatrical la Read More...
At least 25,280,634 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 845,850 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 693,472 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out 11 Read More...