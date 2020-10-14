Parentless children to get monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 per person

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

HETAUDA, OCTOBER 13

Local levels have started collecting details to provide Rs 2,000 each in allowance to parentless children per month.

The Ministry of Social Development in Bagmati Province has allocated budget to implement the decision in 119 local levels of 13 districts of the province.

The ministry has sent a letter to respective local levels to collect details of parentless children.

Following the directive, of the ministry119 local levels have also forwarded letters to respective wards for data collection on helpless children.

Chief Woman Development Officer Indira Ojha at the Social Development Ministry said the ministry has sent the annual budget to distribute as allowance among such children.

Chief Ojha said the local government would distribute the amount every four months.

According to Hetauda sub-metropolis, it provided Rs 1.2 lakh for distribution among parentless children. Chief Bishnu Kumari Lamichhane of the Women and Children Department in Hetauda sub-metropolis said five children would receive allowance from the ministry’s allocated budget for a year.

He said Rs 10,000 would be distributed to five children each, for a year.

Lamichhane said details have yet to be collected in the sub-metropolis. Lamichhane further added that the nineteen wards of the sub-metropolis would recommend a list of parentless children within October 22.

