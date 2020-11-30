Parents mastermind daughter’s murder to ‘save family honour’

Himalayan News Service

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 29

Police investigation showed that parents were responsible for the murder of their 17-year-old daughter. Apparently, the murder was committed to keep intact the prestige and honour of the family in society.

According to Rautahat District Police Office, Amrita Kumari Sah, 17, was shot to death as per the plan of her father Ram Ayodhya Sah Teli and his wife at Laukaha Tole of Madhav Narayan Municipality on the night of November 11.

At a press meet organised on the premises of Gaur District Police Office today, SP Siddhi Bikram Shah said Amrita was in a relationship with Sosindra Paswan, 30, of the same place for the past three years. But Amrita’s parents had married her off to Rupesh Sah of Bishnupur Rural Municipality of Sarlahi district a year ago.

Amrita had used her boyfriend and others to attack her husband with a knife and tried to kill him.

Following the attack, Amrita was made to go back to her parents’ home and Rupesh and she had divorced six months ago. After the divorce, Rupesh and his family had filed an attempt to murder case against Amrita and her boyfriend with Sarlahi District Police Office.

“The love affair between Amrita and Sosindra Paswan was not acceptable to the girl’s parents,” said SP Shah.

Fearing humiliation, the father, Ram Ayodhya and his son-in-law Laxman Sah planned to kill Amrita.

As per the plan, Chhotelal Sah was handed Rs 1.5 lakhs to take Amrita to Bihar for treatment and kill her there. The plan could not succeed due to the assembly polls in Bihar. Before the plan was implemented, Amrita escaped.

With the plan failing, Ram Ayodhya and his son-in-law hatched a second plan. According to their new plan, they handed over Rs 1 lakh to Kaimul Deban, Sekh Aliyash, Islam Ansari, Sekh Imtaj and they killed her on the night of November 11.

Police have arrested six persons, including Ram Ayodhya and the mother Sitadevi Sah, for the murder.

Rautahat District Court remanded the six arrested to seven-day custody for further investigation today.

Kaimul Sah was nabbed today while a manhunt to nab absconding Laxman Sah is underway.

