Parsa’s Narayani Hospital records 55 new infections today

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: As many as 55 persons, including the mayor of Bahudarmai Municipality, Parsa, have contracted Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The newly infected persons are within the age group of 20 to 74 years. Eight among the 55 infected are females.

Laboratory at Narayani Hospital confirmed the new cases of which three are from Bara district, one from Sarlahi, and remaining are from Birgunj of Parsa district. The hospital also confirmed that the new cases of infection include a 74-year-old man who passed away on Thursday. He was from Chhapakaiya, Birgunj Metropolitan City-3.

Among others who are infected include two employees of Dugad Group, one Nepal Army officer, and an employee working in the laboratory of Narayani Hospital.

Other patients were detected during mass tracing, contact tracing, and through PCR testing conducted by their own will, informed Medical Superintendent Dr Madan Kumar Upadhyaya.

Among the infected are one female, 22, of Birgunj-4; one male, 22, of Birgunj-7; one female, 60, of Birgunj-9; one female, 22, and four males of ages 24, 37, 50, 50 from Bigunj-10; one male, 37, and one female, 55, from Birgunj-11; two males, 49 and 60, of Birgunj 12; four persons of ages 24, 24, 38 and 50 from Birgunj-16.

Eight persons were detected through contact tracing in Bishrampur Health Post, one in Nagardaha Health Post, four in Bhawaratar of Bahadurmai Municipality, two in Bairiya, and four in Bahuwari Pidari of the same municipality.

Others include three males of ages 40, 31, and 30 from Bara district, and a 16-year-old male from Sarlahi.

